Monday is Mother Cabrini Day, woman had ties to Cañon City

COLORADO (KOAA) — Monday is Cabrini Day, which is a state holiday in Colorado. It is recognized every year on the first Monday of October.

Mother Cabrini, who is America's first saint, has ties to southern Colorado. Cabrini spent time at the Saint Scholastica School in Cañon City at the beginning of the 1900s.

Phil Lund bought the building in 2019 and since then, the building has become part of the National Register of Historic Places. It's located west of Cañon City High School.

The holiday was first recognized in 2020, and is the first paid state holiday in the nation recognizing a woman. Cabrini also had a significant impact on the lives of the less fortunate worldwide.

State government offices, courts, probation offices and the DMV are closed.

___

Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city The Colorado Springs City Council will get its first look at the proposed 2026 budget on Monday morning. The city is expecting a $31 million shortfall for the 2026 budget year as revenues fall flat in 2025 and expenses for the city are increasing. Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.