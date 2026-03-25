Monarch Mountain to close early amid rough season conditions

SALIDA, Colo. (KOAA) — In a historically poor season for ski bums and powder chasers, mountain resorts across Colorado are already announcing closing dates.

In Southern Colorado, Monarch Mountain, situated near the top of Monarch Pass, is no different.

On Monday, the mountain announced on social media that lift operations would stop after Sunday, March 29. For some perspective, Monarch Mountain closed on April 13, 2025.

Snowpack is historically low across the state, and as temperatures continue to rise, bases will see significant melt-off for the second week in a row. Temperatures last week at resort bases were in the 60s.



RELATED: Check out our latest snowpack report from across Colorado.

Ahead of the closure, the local mountain will be hosting a variety of activities leading up to closing day, they are as follows:

3/25 – Western Wednesday

3/26 – Throwback Thursday

3/27 – Flower Power Friday

3/28 – Sleepy PJ Saturday

3/29 – Anything PG Goes Sunday

For more information, click here.

___

Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut One concern for families is a 56-hour proposed weekly paid caregiving cap. It's currently at 112 hours per week. The Joint Budget Committee approved that cut, and News5's Liv Wood spoke with parent caregivers to get their reactions to the decision. Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.