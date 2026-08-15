Mission Foods plant in Pueblo closing, affecting 90 employees

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Mission Foods Plant in Pueblo (2110 Santa Fe Drive) will undergo a total, permanent closure on October 13, 2026.

The company says that 90 employees will be affected, with the first round of job losses starting on October 13, and every employee will have been separated by October 27.

Mission says that all employees have been notified of their last day and that their layoffs are permanent.

However, some of the employees working at the plant are represented by a union and have job bumping rights and will be able to displace more junior employees out of their jobs at two Mission Foods Distribution Centers;



600 Gruma Drive, Pueblo, CO 81003

14800 E 35th Pl #500, Aurora, CO 80011

Employees who are not a part of the union do not have these same rights.

The company says that Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham is also being notified of this closure.

The company did not specify why it is closing the facility.

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