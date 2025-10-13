Missing teen with hemophilia last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing teen.

Monday morning, CSPD shared photos of 13-year-old Robert John Tackett, explaining he was last seen Monday morning at about 6 in the 200 block of Villa Rosa Dr. The neighborhood is near Fontmore Road and Mesa Road on the west side of the city.

"Robert is a White male, about 6’ tall, about 160 lbs, with a slim build, auburn hair, and brown eyes," police posted to social media. "Robert was wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhart hoodie, and dark brown Timberland boots. Robert has hemophilia and requires regular medication, and does not have his medical alert necklace on."

The post was shared to social media just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

If you see Robert, you're asked to call 911.

