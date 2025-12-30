Missing child in Fountain located

UPDATE: The child was located, according to officials with the City of Fountain.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities in Fountain are asking for help with locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Monday night, the Fountain Police Department shared a photo of 13-year-old Alexander Chlarson, explaining he was last seen at 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Belarosa Court. The neighborhood is east of Fountain Mesa Road and north of Lake Avenue.

Police describe Chlarson as black, with brown hair that has blonde highlights, 5'11", about 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a Celtics hoodie.

If you see Chlarson or know where he is you're asked to call 719-390-5555.

Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky AAA study found that about one-third of drivers don’t slow down or move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road, leading to increased danger and lives lost. Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.