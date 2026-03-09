Missing snowmobiler found dead in Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A missing snowmobiler was found dead in avalanche debris in Summit County Sunday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A Flight for Life helicopter crew found the man after he was reported missing Saturday in the Boss Basin area near Resolution Creek, south of Ptarmigan Pass.

His identity has not been released.

The CAIC said the slide was two feet deep, near treeline on a northeast slope.

Starting-zone angles were 33 to 36 degrees.

CAIC staff will investigate the site and release a full report later.

Considerable avalanche danger has been reported in the zone where the avalanche occurred.

___

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.