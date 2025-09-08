Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing paddleboarder on Horsetooth Reservoir presumed dead as rescue effort turns to recovery

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A paddleboarder who went missing Sunday on Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County is presumed dead, the sheriff's office announced Sunday evening.

After a search effort in the Santanka Cove that involved boats, drones and sonar technology was unsuccessful, it had become a recovery mission, according to the sheriff's office.

The paddleboarder is not believed to have been wearing a life jacket.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Poudre Fire Authority and parks officials conducted the search Sunday. The Santanka Cove and the surrounding area on the north end of the reservoir remained closed Sunday evening.

The Larimer County Coroner would release the identity and cause of death, according to the sheriff's office.

