Missing at-risk man last seen in Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating an adult who is considered "at-risk."

On Thursday at about 4:15 a.m., CSPD shared a photo of 70-year-old Michael Joseph Desjardins. According to police, Desjardins was last seen at noon on Wednesday in the 2600 block of W. Cucharras St., the neighborhood is in the Old Colorado City area.

Police describe the missing man as white, about 5'11", about 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Desjardins or know where he is you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

