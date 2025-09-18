Missing 'at-risk' adult last seen in downtown Colorado Springs found and is safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — UPDATE: Police say Andrew was found and is safe.

PREVIOUS:

Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a man who is considered an "at-risk adult."

Thursday morning CSPD shared a photo of 28-year-old Andrew Wallace. According to police, Wallace was last seen on Wednesday at about 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Kiowa St. The area is in downtown Colorado Springs.

"Andrew is a white male, about 5'9" tall, weighing about 236 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes," police wrote on X. "Andrew was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, grey sweatshirt, and sweatpants, and olive green shoes."

If you know where Wallace is or have seen him since he was reported missing you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

