Missing at-risk adult in Colorado Springs located

UPDATE: Butler was located safely, according to Colorado Springs Police.

PREVIOUS:
Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating 71-year-old David Butler. Police consider Butler at-risk.

CSPD is reporting Butler was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of E. Buena Ventura Street. The area is just south of the Patty Jewett golf course.

"Mr. Butler is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” and 160 lbs.," CSPD wrote on social media. "He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a dark t shirt. He has glasses, long white hair [and a] ponytail."

If you know where Butler is, call 719-444-7000.

