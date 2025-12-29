Missing at-risk 88-year-old man last seen in Colorado Springs, may be driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs were asking for help with locating an 88-year-old man who is considered at-risk.

Late Sunday night, CSPD posted a photo of Glen Carlsrud explaining he was last seen near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"Mr. Carlsrud is described as a white male, 5’11”, 170lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes," police wrote on social media.

He might be driving a light-tan Mazda CX3 with license plate BJQ-QZ4. He was reportedly last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

If you see him or know where he is, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

