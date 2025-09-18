Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs when she reportedly went shopping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing teenager.

Early Thursday morning, police shared photos of 13-year-old Trinity Taft, which can be viewed at the top of this article. She was last seen on Wednesday at about noon when she left her home along W. Colorado Avenue in the Old Colorado City area to reportedly go shopping.

"At about 9:45 PM, her phone showed that Trinity was in the area of South Nevada Avenue and Brookside Avenue, just north of the Wendy’s and Taco Bell," police posted to X. "Trinity is a white female, about 5’6” tall, weighing about 130 lbs, with red/blonde hair, blue eyes, and a nose piercing. Trinity was wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt."

If you have seen her, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

