Missing 13-year-old boy last seen Monday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing teen who was last seen Monday night.

Police shared a photo of 13-year-old Brayden King on Monday morning just before 5 a.m. He was reportedly last seen in the 3100 block of W. Kiowa St. The neighborhood is in the Old Colorado City area west of I-25. Police say he is considered "at-risk."

"Brayden is described as a white male, 5’4”, and 115lbs, with blonde hair," police wrote on social media.

If you know where King is, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

