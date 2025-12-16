Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 13-year-old boy, last see non Monday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting Adrian Lucero was last seen in the 5600 block of Makalu Dr. The area is on the northeast side of the city, just east of Union Boulevard and Old Ranch Road.

"Adrian is a White male, 4’-11” tall, and weighs about 95 lbs, with brownish-blonde curly hair, brown eyes, and has small tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a khaki baseball cap, a blue hoodie, and blue jeans," police wrote on social media.

If you have seen Adrian or know his whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

