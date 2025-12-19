Minnequa Elementary students get $250 each for family Christmas shopping spree

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — What would you buy if you were given $250 to spend?

Twenty students from Minnequa Elementary School experienced the joy of giving this holiday season when they each received $250 to spend on Christmas gifts for their families.

The excitement was palpable as students waited to be picked up for their special shopping trip to Dick's Sporting Goods. Their anticipation reached new heights when a limousine arrived at the school to transport them in style.

The students had one clear mission in mind.

"I wanna buy my family presents," Ezbella said.

For many of the children, this shopping opportunity meant more than just picking out gifts. It was a chance to give back to their families during what can be a financially challenging time of year.

"My family is in a sad place because we are short on money, so it's kind of hard for bills and stuff. So that's why I'm like this is such a weird experience," Aerith said.

The students filled their shopping carts with baseball bats, cozy blankets, and hoodies, carefully selecting items they knew their family members would love.

"I'm happy that I'm gonna share everything with my sister and my brother," Abigail said.

She proudly showed off a pickleball-themed blanket she had chosen, complete with tennis ball and racket designs.

For Aerith, the experience represented something deeper than material gifts.

"What I'm most excited for this Christmas is getting to open presents and giving gifts, but mostly just spending time with my family," she said.

The students understood the true spirit of the gesture.

"We're trying to show how we love our family," Abigail said.

After their shopping adventure, the students spent time wrapping their carefully chosen gifts, preparing for Christmas morning. After arriving back at Minnequa Elementary School, they began wrapping up all their newly purchased goodies.

"It was very exciting because I got to shop and I didn't have to pay for it. It was really nice," Aiden Ramirez said.

Now the students are ready for Christmas morning, when they can experience the joy of both giving and receiving.

"We get to open presents and we can hear some Christmas songs," Abigail said.

___

Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency If you've been to Manitou, you know parking can be hard to come by. But the people who live there or work there all day tell us they have a problem. Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.