MICHELIN Guide announces it will expand awards to the entire state of Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Some exciting news for restaurants! The MICHELIN Guide announced Wednesday it will expand its awards to the entire state of Colorado.

The guide was first introduced to the state in 2023, but was limited to just a few cities. In a news release, the MICHELIN Guide's international director says the state's dining scene has continued to evolve, which helped lead to their decision.

Colorado Springs Chef Brother Luck, who came to the area in 2012, says this expansion will "inspire a desire to achieve, encourage more investment in local culinary programs and attract restaurant investors."

MICHELIN highlighted 32 restaurants across the state in the latest Colorado guide.

