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Meteorologist Alex O'Brien announces pregnancy

First Alert5 Meteorologist Alex O'Brien announces she is pregnant for the first time with a baby girl.
Meteorologist Alex O'Brien announces pregnancy
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Meteorologist Alex O'Brien is very happy to announce that she is pregnant with a baby girl, due in early September.

She and her husband, Jordan, are so excited and ready for this new chapter in their lives. So far, the baby is growing well and looks healthy.

Send Alex some well wishes on this journey!

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First Alert 5: Send your questions to Alex O'Brien

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Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

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