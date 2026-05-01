Meteorologist Alex O'Brien announces pregnancy

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien is very happy to announce that she is pregnant with a baby girl, due in early September.

She and her husband, Jordan, are so excited and ready for this new chapter in their lives. So far, the baby is growing well and looks healthy.

Send Alex some well wishes on this journey!

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KOAA News5 First Alert 5: Send your questions to Alex O'Brien First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

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Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

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