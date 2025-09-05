Message from man who lost five family members to suicide: 'You will be loved and missed'

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — "My family is well accustomed to losing loved one's by suicide," said Jordan Dorn.

It's hard to imagine anyone could say that, but Jordan Dorn's family can. Five of Dorn's family members died by suicide, including two of his brothers.

"I've lost my younger brother last year, my oldest brother in 2014, my cousin in 2022, my uncle in 2005, and my grandfather took his life a few years before I was born in 1983," Dorn said.

Jordan Dorn Dorn's youngest brother, Evan, on far right.

Dorn's oldest brother died during one of the happiest weeks of his life.

Jordan Dorn Dorn's oldest brother, Jamie.

"My oldest, Jamie, took his life actually two days after we found out we were pregnant with our first daughter," said Dorn. "It was going from a high to an immediate low."

It's a kind of pain he does not want anyone else to face. That's why he's ready and willing to talk with anyone who asks about it or needs help, especially with the soldiers he works with at Fort Carson.

"I've been very vocal about losing my brothers," said Dorn. "Me being in the position in the Army that I am has definitely helped encourage soldiers to get help when they need it."

Help and a reminder of just how much they will be missed.

Jordan Dorn Dorn's cousin, Kyle.

"You will be loved and missed," Dorn says as he tries to hold back tears.

Last year his family and friends attended the "Out of Darkness" walk in Colorado springs. It's sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention which is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

Jordan Dorn Jordan Dorn with family and friends at 2024 ASFP Out of Darkness Walk in Colorado Springs

Their strategies include:

-Funding scientific research that uses brain imaging like MRis to connect specific brain structures and functions with suicidal thoughts and behaviors

-Educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention

-Advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention

-Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide

This year Dorn is helping to organize the walk. It's a way for him to heal, to support the people left behind, and to remember the family members who took their own lives. Click here to donate to Jordan Dorn's team.

"I know that they know that they're missed, and I think that's where just putting that hope into other people is what I really want to direct everything that I do moving forward," Dorn said.

The AFSP Out of Darkness Walk is this Saturday, September 6th from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm at America the Beautiful Park near downtown Colorado Springs. Click here to sign up for the walk.

Organizers are still looking for any vendors or mental health organizations that want to provide resources at the event. Contact Brenda Lore Mayo for more information at brendamayo.afsp@gmail.com or 915-545-3960.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says Colorado has several laws in place for suicide prevention. One of those includes a requirement that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and/or other crisis line(s) must be printed on all student ID cards in grades K through 12 and at all colleges and universities. The state of Colorado also prohibits licensed or board certified mental health providers from engaging in conversion therapy with minors under 18 years of age.

Remember confidential help is available right now 24-7 through the 988 Lifeline. We care about your life and want to make sure to share that resource to get the help you may need. Dial 988 or text 988 right now to speak to someone ready to provide the emotional support you need in crisis.

