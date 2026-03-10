Men who died following crash along Highway 115 last month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The men who died following a crash along Highway 115 near East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard last month have been identified.



According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, they were 86-year-old Wallace Broadnax and 63-year-old David Boxley.

At this time, speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

These were the third and fourth traffic deaths in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there were zero fatal crashes.

Background Information

According to CSPD, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on February 2 after a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 115 near East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard crossed into the northbound lanes, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles, later identified as Broadnax and Boxley, died at the scene.

According to CSPD, a third vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

