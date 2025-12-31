McDivitt offering free rides in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on New Year's Eve

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Don't forget, if you plan on drinking on New Year's Eve, there are ways to get home safely. McDivitt Law Firm is offering free rides for people in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

All you have to do is call a cab from zTrip in Colorado Springs or a city cab in Pueblo. Once you're in the car, say "It's on McDivitt," and the cab will take you home.

If you call a cab through the zTrip app, click pay in car, and then tell your driver, "It's on McDivitt."

