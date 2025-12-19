Mayor Mobolade welcomes 29 new Americans during naturalization ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade welcomed 29 new Americans during a naturalization ceremony. Mobolade is the only current immigrant mayor in the top 40 largest U.S. cities.

The Nigerian-born mayor told the new citizens their cultures and stories strengthen America. He shared his own journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to taking his oath of citizenship eight years ago in Colorado Springs.

He encouraged them to vote, volunteer and lead in their communities.

"You have much to offer this great nation," said Mayor Mobolade. "Your participation is crucial, your voice matters and your actions will help shape the future of democracy in the city, in the state, and in our great nation."

The new Americans are from the following 14 countries:



Australia

Belgium

Canada

China

Colombia

Germany

Guyana

India

Ireland

South Korea

Mexico

Panama

the Philippines

Vietnam

Mayor Mobolade concluded the ceremony with a call to civic participation, service and leadership.

