Mayor Mobolade welcomes 29 new Americans during naturalization ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade welcomed 29 new Americans during a naturalization ceremony. Mobolade is the only current immigrant mayor in the top 40 largest U.S. cities.
The Nigerian-born mayor told the new citizens their cultures and stories strengthen America. He shared his own journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to taking his oath of citizenship eight years ago in Colorado Springs.
He encouraged them to vote, volunteer and lead in their communities.
"You have much to offer this great nation," said Mayor Mobolade. "Your participation is crucial, your voice matters and your actions will help shape the future of democracy in the city, in the state, and in our great nation."
The new Americans are from the following 14 countries:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Canada
- China
- Colombia
- Germany
- Guyana
- India
- Ireland
- South Korea
- Mexico
- Panama
- the Philippines
- Vietnam
Mayor Mobolade concluded the ceremony with a call to civic participation, service and leadership.
___
One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions
Officials told us they believe these fires were caused by downed power lines. The Scripps News Group is working to gather more information and will have a crew reporting the latest updates.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.