Mayor Mobolade, Chief Vasquez speak about police response times in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday, Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez spoke with the media about response times in the city.



You can watch the press conference in its entirety below:

Chief Vasquez says 86% of 9-1-1 calls were answered within 20 seconds this year, compared to 78% this time last year. He added the city has six drones which responded to more than 2,500 calls, and they are averaging 36 flights per day.

Chief Vasquez says having these tools can free response times for priority calls.

"They can truly evaluate the situation, the danger level," said Cheif Vasquez. "Our supervisors can understand how many resources (needed). They may have thought they needed five officers, and they actually need two officers based on that information, or vice versa. Two officers were sent, and they can see we better send a few more officers. Truly a game changer in how we evaluate our responses. I'm really pleased with the program."

The city plans to add four more drones to their fleet next month.

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