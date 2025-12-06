Mayor highlights support for those experiencing homelessness during winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As Colorado Springs enters the coldest part of the year, Mayor Yemi Mobolade is highlighting how the community is stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness during winter weather.

According to Mayor Mobolade, the City of Colorado Springs Severe and Extreme Winter Weather Shelter Plan was activated last weekend when temperatures were below 20 degrees. The city says providers expanded capacity by doing the following:



Springs Rescue Mission lifted restrictions

Catholic Charities offered motel vouchers for families

The Salvation Army continued supporting parents and children at its Family Hope Center

partners mobilized vans and ride-sharing support

Additionally, Hope COS opened The Sanctuary Church as a temporary shelter.

“This kind of response does not happen by chance,” said Mayor Mobolade. “It happens because we prepare. It happens because we coordinate. It happens because, long before the temperatures drop, our city and our nonprofit partners build relationships, trust, and a plan designed to save lives. As the saying goes, ‘if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.'”

The city says churches, as well as philanthropic, business and nonprofit partners, stepped up with $860,000 in donations and commitments. These resources support the following:



expanded beds

staffing

emergency motel options

transportation services throughout the winter

“This was not just a City-led effort, it was a public, private, philanthropic, faith partnership,” said Mayor Mobolade. “The very best reflection of how Colorado Springs comes together to meet our biggest challenges.”

Mayor Mobolade also announced a new transportation initiative that's starting next month. During any severe weather event, Mountain Metro Transit will offer fare-free rides on all fixed-route buses for people experiencing homelessness.

“Transportation is often the missing link between danger and safety,” said Mayor Mobolade. “This pilot program closes a critical gap and ensures access to shelter when temperatures drop.”

With shelters already operating at high demand, Mayor Mobolade is asking the community to continue supporting providers. For ways to help, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back A Colorado Springs teacher has been suspended from her position for more than two months now. The district won't comment on specifics, but the teacher says she was targeted for speaking out. Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.