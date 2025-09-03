Mayor Heather Graham to kick off town hall tour ahead of November election on Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham will begin a town hall tour across Pueblo's four city districts beginning Wednesday.

Mayor Graham will be speaking and answering questions from the audience, and providing updates on her plans for the future.

“I look forward to hosting town halls in each of the four districts across Pueblo and invite all community members to attend a meeting to receive city updates, ask questions, and stay informed,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in a news release.

Her first town hall will be hosted on Wednesday, September 3, at 5:30 p.m. at El Centro Del Quinto Sol on Pueblo's east side. If you are unable to attend or have additional questions about the rest of the tours listed below, you can email the mayor's office here.

Future Townhalls

District 4: Thursday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Library, Bret Kelly Room B, 100 E Abriendo Ave.

District 3: Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Lamb Library, Lower Level, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

District 1: Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Barkman Branch Library, Minnequa Works Credit Union Community Room, 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd.

The mayor's town hall tour kicks off just a week after the Pueblo City Council overruled the mayor's veto regarding an ordinance that will put a question on the ballot asking Pueblo voters to decide the future of the city government.

Watch Our Previous Coverage on the Ongoing Efforts of the Pueblo City Council to Change Pueblo's Management Style

The ballot question will ask voters in November if they would like to move back to a city manager form of government as opposed to the strong mayor form a government that the city currently operates under.

To understand the difference between the two, watch our previous coverage below on what a strong mayor is versus a city manager.

___

