City Council overrules veto, voters will decide on Pueblo's form of government

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo's form of government could change, and the future of the mayor's office is now in the hands of voters.

In a meeting Monday, Pueblo City Council voted six to one to overrule Mayor Heather Graham's veto on an ordinance that would put a question on November's ballot.

The question will ask if the city should switch back to a city manager form of government.

The only no vote was from Councilwoman Sarah Martinez, who represents District 3 in Pueblo.

Mayor Graham vetoed city council's original vote two weeks ago.

If voters pass the ordinance, city council will be able to appoint a city manager.

