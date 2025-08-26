Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City Council overrules veto, voters will decide on Pueblo's form of government

The City of Pueblo's form of government could change, and the future of the mayor's office is now in the hands of voters.
Pueblo City Council
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo's form of government could change, and the future of the mayor's office is now in the hands of voters.

In a meeting Monday, Pueblo City Council voted six to one to overrule Mayor Heather Graham's veto on an ordinance that would put a question on November's ballot.

The question will ask if the city should switch back to a city manager form of government.

The only no vote was from Councilwoman Sarah Martinez, who represents District 3 in Pueblo.

Mayor Graham vetoed city council's original vote two weeks ago.

If voters pass the ordinance, city council will be able to appoint a city manager.

