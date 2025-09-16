Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado.

According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. The trailhead is in the Rio Grande National Forest area. 25-year-old Andrew Porter of Asheville, North Carolina and 25-year-old Ian Stasko of Salt Lake City, Utah were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir when they failed to check in with loved ones at a predetermined time. The Rio Grande National Forest is on the south side of the state and borders New Mexico.

"The Vehicle that Andrew and Ian drove to the trailhead was located but neither individual was there," part of a news release from the Conejos County Sheriff's Office reads. "Camping gear and backpacks were located in the vehicle, prompting Deputies to become concerned due to heavy rain and bad weather. Search and Rescue Operations were immediately put into place resulting in a massive search. Air Operations, Multi-County and State Ground Teams, Dog Teams, Drone Teams, ATV’s and Local Volunteers are working the area."

News5 has been in contact with the Fiancée of Porter, who shared a message with the public. Porter says they lost use of their Garmin with no response since Thursday evening.

"While they are experienced hunters, bad cold storms and fog came in quickly and continuously until Sunday morning," Porter's fiancée wrote. "A lot of their gear is still in their car at the trailhead, as we assume they probably thought they were going out for a quick evening hunt with clear weather."

Porter's fiancée is asking anyone with qualified hunting or hiking experience to help by coming to the Los Pinos Trailhead to help search of foot, emphasizing she wants to search effort to remain safe.

"I love Andrew with all of my heart and if you can’t come help, please just pray for a safe recovery," Porter's fiance added. "We are desperate for help and assistance on foot to support SAR [Search and Rescue] with the Conejo County Sheriff's Office that has been so very supportive and dedicated to searching. We are grateful for their dedication and ongoing hard work."

If you were in the area on or before Sept. 13 and spotted either man and may have information on their possible location, you can contact the Conejos County Sheriff's Office at (719) 376-2196.

Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes The Colorado Springs City Council has set its rate case hearing with Colorado Springs Utilities on October 14th, and solar customers with Colorado Springs Utilities may be looking at a more expensive bill in the coming months. Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.