Search effort for 2 missing girls in Colorado underway

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Classes at Elbert School were canceled on Tuesday as a search effort for two missing girls was underway.

The school district posted the following to social media:

"Elbert families-

Search and rescue is still looking for the two middle school girls from CSS. If you live in the Academy East area, it could be helpful to do a quick search of your property. It is not recommended that you go beyond that or drive around looking as this could impede the search efforts. If you find anything, please contact 911."

CSS is the Colorado Springs School.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, the school district announced classes will be canceled on Tuesday as the school will be used for a command post.

"We will continue to support our law enforcement partners and thank the community for their outpouring of support to the search and rescue operations. We will do our best to keep the community up to date on information," the school wrote on social media.

News5 is working to get more information on the girls and we will provide updates as we get them.

