Massive Denver‑area outage cuts power to hundreds of thousands, disrupts 911 and DIA

DENVER — A large power outage in the southeast area of the Denver metro on Sunday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark, affected airport operations, and 911 service in some areas.

The full scope and exact number of people impacted by the outage are not known at this time. Xcel Energy's outage map appears to be down for some customers.

However, the company reported that at least 145,000 customers lost power around 3 p.m., and an estimated 40,000 remained without power as of 4:45 p.m.

Denver7 has reached out to Xcel Energy for more details, including the cause of the outage, but have yet to hear back.

Multiple agencies have reported widespread outages, including CORE Power, which reported more than 40,000 customers were without power as of 3:30 p.m.

The outage also impacted Aurora 911 service, RTD light rail, and Denver International Airport, where concourse trains were temporarily halted.

Aurora said that 911 service is working again, and DIA reported that crews are working to restore service.

RTD said it is running shuttle buses to replace the H Line and the R Line.

Aurora police told Denver7 that rumors of a transformer explosion near E. Abilene Street and E. Florida Avenue are likely incorrect.

Sgt. Longshore with APD said shots were fired during a parking lot fight in the area, causing a window to shatter.

No injuries or explosions were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more