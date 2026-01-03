Massive apartment construction site fire in Denver burns into Saturday

DENVER — A massive fire that tore through a three-story apartment complex under construction in Denver on Friday evening was still smoldering Saturday as crews battled hotspots.

The blaze erupted at the Harker Heights building site at around 6:45 p.m. Friday near S. Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street, forcing street closures, evacuations and injuring one firefighter. No other injuries were reported. S. Leestdale Drive remains closed between S. Forest and S. Holly streets.

Evacuations were issued for residents behind the construction site on Friday evening due to heat from the fire. Officials said 12 families stayed at an emergency shelter overnight from Friday into Saturday, but the shelter closed around noon on Saturday.

"We just all were rushing into the car, and my dad was grabbing drinks because we didn't know if we were going to have to stay out of our house all day," said an evacuee.

The fire has caused significant air quality concerns, and nearby residents were advised to stay indoors.

"I would try to find a way to avoid breathing in this smoke. It is not good for you. Wear a mask or just get plain, get away from it. There'll be smoke generating from this for a while," said Robert Murphy, operations division chief for the Denver Fire Department.

The fire continued to spread eastward through the unfinished structure throughout the night. More than 150 firefighters worked to control it.

Denver Apartment construction site fire took up 'a complete city block' in Denver

Fire officials said the flames engulfed an entire city block, causing significant damage to the structure and multiple pieces of construction equipment. They said that several nearby homes and businesses may have sustained exposure damage, such as heat or smoke impact. Power outages in the immediate area were also reported.

A full damage assessment has not been completed. Firefighters said multiple sections of the building have collapsed, making it impossible to search for potential victims or determine the cause of the fire at this time.

“There was a little bit of wind when this fire first came in," said Murphy. "A fire of this size actually generates its own mini wind and starts pushing those embers out. When I arrived, those embers completely covered my car. That has since died down. That was when the fire was at its peak.”

He said the complex did not have any drywall to slow the fire's progress, and was not yet outfitted with a sprinkler system.

“This has really reached the level of about a five-alarm fire, which is huge for Denver," he explained.

On Saturday morning, AirTracker7 flew over the scene and captured video of at least 35 firefighters still battling flames in parts of the unfinished structure. Firefighters will work throughout the day and night to extinguish the fire.

A nearby resident, Lauren McClelland, told Denver7 that they initially thought the entire area was on fire.

"I was scared," said McClelland. "As I was driving, I was thinking that my neighborhood was on fire."

Another neighbor, Ila Bordelon-Walker, said she mistook the blaze for fireworks at first.

"I was actually taking a nap when I heard this really loud booming sound. Waking up, I thought it was leftover fireworks from New Year's, so I just stayed in my room for a while," said Bordelon-Walker.

In a statement Saturday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston praised firefighters:

"Last night, our city witnessed true courage. Our firefighters ran toward danger when a huge fire broke out at a construction site in the Hilltop/Glendale area. More than 150 firefighters put their own safety on the line, and thanks to their quick response and bravery, families are safe and nearby businesses were protected. We are incredibly grateful to the Denver Fire Department today, and to the crews from neighboring districts who jumped in to support. We don’t know the cause, but the fire department will begin a thorough investigation. For now, we just want to say thank you," Johnston said.

Massive apartment construction site fire in Denver burns into Saturday