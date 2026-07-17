Martin Lake swim beach at Lathrop State Park temporarily closes for E.coli levels higher than CDPHE allows

WALSENBURG, Colo. — The Martin Lake swim beach is closed temporarily at Lathrop State Park after water tested higher for E.coli than permitted Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) levels.

Lathrop State Park said the entire lake is not tested. The designated swim beach on Martin Lake is the only area routinely tested because it's the only area where swimming is allowed at Lathrop State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said Thursday.

The swim beach is tested weekly, and results are "typically way below standard allowed levels of E.coli," Lathrop State Park said. However this week, it was slightly higher than normal.

The beach will remain closed until tests "return to permitted results," CPW said.