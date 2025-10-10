Market featuring 100+ vendors north of Colorado Springs this weekend

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — If you are looking to shop local and get a lot of Christmas shopping done in one place this weekend, look no further than the Front Range Maker's Market in Monument!

Organizers of the event expect more than 100 vendors to take part in the two-day market inside Lewis-Palmer High School. The cost to enter is $5, kids 12 and under are free and the market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News5 had the chance to speak with one of the co-owners of Springs Soap Co. about what this event means to their business and the community.

"That is a big thing, getting everybody together, small businesses coming together, obviously under one roof," Co-owner of Springs Soap Co., Trey Oyervides, explained. "People actually coming out and supporting the local small businesses is a big thing for us."

Trey and his wife Gennie have seen their business grow locally over the past year, explaining that their all-natural products have helped clear up acne for people who had nowhere else to turn, and had a positive impact through healing damaged skin. Their business is just one of the many local businesses that will be on display this weekend. A list of other vendors is at the bottom of this article.

Front Range Maker’s Market

October 11-12th

Saturday 9am-4pm & Sunday 10am-3pm

Lewis Palmer High School | 1300 Higby Rd. Monument, CO 80132

Entry is $5 at the door & kids 12 and under are free

Info can be found at frmakersmarket.com [frmakersmarket.com]

Some of the vendors that will be in attendance include:



Sak Saum

Forest Green Pottery

Keen On Colorado

Moon Phase Soap LLC

Helleborus Botanicals

Stella Violet

"BoxesbyBill"

Wally’s Mom Made It!

Inspirational Designs

Silver by Steve

Rockyspring Boutique

Persephone Love

IMAGINE YOURSELF, LLC

Lisa Faherty Art

Dale Rae Designs

The Magpie's Nest

Missing Piece

sompong's Designs

Dot's Brittle Kitchen and Companies LLC

Mary Sexton Paintings

Needles-n-Pins Stitcheries/The Woodworking Shop

Second Wind Pottery

Deja Vu Decor

Home Remedies Etc. DBA Licorice Guy

Beque Design & Textile

Sweet Almande

Crafts by Sirena

A.J. Roasted Chile & Jerky

The Mountain Mercantile

Lyracism Jewelry

Palmer Divide Quiltmakers

K&Eve

Dolce de Leti

Whimsicals Paperie

D&D Wood Crafts

EK Designs

Pines' Nut Butter

Lucy's Armenian-Mediterranean Grill

A Pocket Full of Memories

Joyce Stafford

Scenic Style Colorado

FFO Goods

MacNifico

Designs By Denisea

Celestial Roots Co.

Germans Pretzelkings

Trail Magic Sauce

Parks Art Collection

Patty Delin

Lilla Rose Flexi Rep

Parker Candle

Wickersham Woodworks

SilverNStoneStudio

Ken's Custom Woodworks

Cabin Light Candle Company

raeHandworks

SamzCrochetedCreations

Paula Middlesworth

Mile High Gifts

Dawn coverdell

WUAMAN

Nesski designs

Life At Home

Paper pinwheels

Expressions of the Heart

The Traveling Gypsies

Bunnygirl Designs

Front Range Pet Supply

The Beanibeings LLC

Zenfullyme

SweeteeCrafts

Frozen Forest Creations

Krafts by KHS

Fruit gravy

Bud's Birdhouses

So Sew Machine Embroidery

Sojourn Well

Zuzu’s Petals Boutique/Reverie Rose Designs

Ivywild Studio

Robin's Nest Artisanry

Carly Stevens LLC

2nd Wind Creations

Michelle's Mojo

Two Gems Boutique

Frios Gourmet Pops Colorado Springs

It Is Good

Double Luck Designs

Stitches by cmDesigns

Proverbs & pENS

Sip & Savor, LLC

Designs by NICAJO

Styria Bakery II

Amber & Sage eSCENTuals

Healthy Harvest Gardens LLC

Pine Knot Wood Design

MatchBox Candle Co

McClusky Nature Photography, LLC

Cute-C-Girl Creations

Taspen’s Organics

Storytelling Strands, LLC

Springs Soap Co. LLc

Fusion Intrusion

Marlee Ruge Pottery

Wicked Rose Candle Co.

Cross Ventures

Gold Star Bakery

Sunflower & Sundries

Hineni Imagery LLC

Prairie Fire Salsa, LLC

Heaven’s Flurries

american pie

Pasture Revival

FLANNELABILITY

BR Epoxy Designs

Kiki's Cookies & Cakes

Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations

Beauty Abounded

Chapter and Craft

Silver Moose Press, LLC

Podushaka Pillows

Out Of My Mind Creations

KapKapCo.

Denim Duo

Jade Doe co

Classic Bible Art

Jasmine's Organic Elderberry Syrup

mod mountain boutique

Veteran Coffee Roasters

Queen Be's Fruit Hive

Dxd Lighting

Stella's Balcony LLC

Serve-N-Safe Cuisine, LLC

Jen 2025

Elv8ed3d



