Market featuring 100+ vendors north of Colorado Springs this weekend

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — If you are looking to shop local and get a lot of Christmas shopping done in one place this weekend, look no further than the Front Range Maker's Market in Monument!
Organizers of the event expect more than 100 vendors to take part in the two-day market inside Lewis-Palmer High School. The cost to enter is $5, kids 12 and under are free and the market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
News5 had the chance to speak with one of the co-owners of Springs Soap Co. about what this event means to their business and the community.
"That is a big thing, getting everybody together, small businesses coming together, obviously under one roof," Co-owner of Springs Soap Co., Trey Oyervides, explained. "People actually coming out and supporting the local small businesses is a big thing for us."
Trey and his wife Gennie have seen their business grow locally over the past year, explaining that their all-natural products have helped clear up acne for people who had nowhere else to turn, and had a positive impact through healing damaged skin. Their business is just one of the many local businesses that will be on display this weekend. A list of other vendors is at the bottom of this article.
Front Range Maker’s Market
October 11-12th
Saturday 9am-4pm & Sunday 10am-3pm
Lewis Palmer High School | 1300 Higby Rd. Monument, CO 80132
Entry is $5 at the door & kids 12 and under are free
Info can be found at frmakersmarket.com [frmakersmarket.com]
Some of the vendors that will be in attendance include:
|Sak Saum
|Forest Green Pottery
|Keen On Colorado
|Moon Phase Soap LLC
|Helleborus Botanicals
|Stella Violet
|"BoxesbyBill"
|Wally’s Mom Made It!
|Inspirational Designs
|Silver by Steve
|Rockyspring Boutique
|Persephone Love
|IMAGINE YOURSELF, LLC
|Lisa Faherty Art
|Dale Rae Designs
|The Magpie's Nest
|Missing Piece
|sompong's Designs
|Dot's Brittle Kitchen and Companies LLC
|Mary Sexton Paintings
|Needles-n-Pins Stitcheries/The Woodworking Shop
|Second Wind Pottery
|Deja Vu Decor
|Home Remedies Etc. DBA Licorice Guy
|Beque Design & Textile
|Sweet Almande
|Crafts by Sirena
|A.J. Roasted Chile & Jerky
|The Mountain Mercantile
|Lyracism Jewelry
|Palmer Divide Quiltmakers
|K&Eve
|Dolce de Leti
|Whimsicals Paperie
|D&D Wood Crafts
|EK Designs
|Pines' Nut Butter
|Lucy's Armenian-Mediterranean Grill
|A Pocket Full of Memories
|Joyce Stafford
|Scenic Style Colorado
|FFO Goods
|MacNifico
|Designs By Denisea
|Celestial Roots Co.
|Germans Pretzelkings
|Trail Magic Sauce
|Parks Art Collection
|Patty Delin
|Lilla Rose Flexi Rep
|Parker Candle
|Wickersham Woodworks
|SilverNStoneStudio
|Ken's Custom Woodworks
|Cabin Light Candle Company
|raeHandworks
|SamzCrochetedCreations
|Paula Middlesworth
|Mile High Gifts
|Dawn coverdell
|WUAMAN
|Nesski designs
|Life At Home
|Paper pinwheels
|Expressions of the Heart
|The Traveling Gypsies
|Bunnygirl Designs
|Front Range Pet Supply
|The Beanibeings LLC
|Zenfullyme
|SweeteeCrafts
|Frozen Forest Creations
|Krafts by KHS
|Fruit gravy
|Bud's Birdhouses
|So Sew Machine Embroidery
|Sojourn Well
|Zuzu’s Petals Boutique/Reverie Rose Designs
|Ivywild Studio
|Robin's Nest Artisanry
|Carly Stevens LLC
|2nd Wind Creations
|Michelle's Mojo
|Two Gems Boutique
|Frios Gourmet Pops Colorado Springs
|It Is Good
|Double Luck Designs
|Stitches by cmDesigns
|Proverbs & pENS
|Sip & Savor, LLC
|Designs by NICAJO
|Styria Bakery II
|Amber & Sage eSCENTuals
|Healthy Harvest Gardens LLC
|Pine Knot Wood Design
|MatchBox Candle Co
|McClusky Nature Photography, LLC
|Cute-C-Girl Creations
|Taspen’s Organics
|Storytelling Strands, LLC
|Springs Soap Co. LLc
|Fusion Intrusion
|Marlee Ruge Pottery
|Wicked Rose Candle Co.
|Cross Ventures
|Gold Star Bakery
|Sunflower & Sundries
|Hineni Imagery LLC
|Prairie Fire Salsa, LLC
|Heaven’s Flurries
|american pie
|Pasture Revival
|FLANNELABILITY
|BR Epoxy Designs
|Kiki's Cookies & Cakes
|Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations
|Beauty Abounded
|Chapter and Craft
|Silver Moose Press, LLC
|Podushaka Pillows
|Out Of My Mind Creations
|KapKapCo.
|Denim Duo
|Jade Doe co
|Classic Bible Art
|Jasmine's Organic Elderberry Syrup
|mod mountain boutique
|Veteran Coffee Roasters
|Queen Be's Fruit Hive
|Dxd Lighting
|Stella's Balcony LLC
|Serve-N-Safe Cuisine, LLC
|Jen 2025
|Elv8ed3d
