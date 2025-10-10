Market featuring 100+ vendors north of Colorado Springs this weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — If you are looking to shop local and get a lot of Christmas shopping done in one place this weekend, look no further than the Front Range Maker's Market in Monument!

Organizers of the event expect more than 100 vendors to take part in the two-day market inside Lewis-Palmer High School. The cost to enter is $5, kids 12 and under are free and the market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News5 had the chance to speak with one of the co-owners of Springs Soap Co. about what this event means to their business and the community.

"That is a big thing, getting everybody together, small businesses coming together, obviously under one roof," Co-owner of Springs Soap Co., Trey Oyervides, explained. "People actually coming out and supporting the local small businesses is a big thing for us."

Trey and his wife Gennie have seen their business grow locally over the past year, explaining that their all-natural products have helped clear up acne for people who had nowhere else to turn, and had a positive impact through healing damaged skin. Their business is just one of the many local businesses that will be on display this weekend. A list of other vendors is at the bottom of this article.

Front Range Maker’s Market

October 11-12th 

Saturday 9am-4pm & Sunday 10am-3pm

Lewis Palmer High School | 1300 Higby Rd. Monument, CO 80132

Entry is $5 at the door & kids 12 and under are free

Info can be found at frmakersmarket.com [frmakersmarket.com]

Some of the vendors that will be in attendance include:

Sak Saum
Forest Green Pottery
Keen On Colorado
Moon Phase Soap LLC
Helleborus Botanicals
Stella Violet
"BoxesbyBill"
Wally’s Mom Made It!
Inspirational Designs
Silver by Steve
Rockyspring Boutique
Persephone Love
IMAGINE YOURSELF, LLC
Lisa Faherty Art
Dale Rae Designs
The Magpie's Nest
Missing Piece
sompong's Designs
Dot's Brittle Kitchen and Companies LLC
Mary Sexton Paintings
Needles-n-Pins Stitcheries/The Woodworking Shop
Second Wind Pottery
Deja Vu Decor
Home Remedies Etc. DBA Licorice Guy
Beque Design & Textile
Sweet Almande
Crafts by Sirena
A.J. Roasted Chile & Jerky
The Mountain Mercantile
Lyracism Jewelry
Palmer Divide Quiltmakers
K&Eve
Dolce de Leti
Whimsicals Paperie
D&D Wood Crafts
EK Designs
Pines' Nut Butter
Lucy's Armenian-Mediterranean Grill
A Pocket Full of Memories
Joyce Stafford
Scenic Style Colorado
FFO Goods
MacNifico
Designs By Denisea
Celestial Roots Co.
Germans Pretzelkings
Trail Magic Sauce
Parks Art Collection
Patty Delin
Lilla Rose Flexi Rep
Parker Candle
Wickersham Woodworks
SilverNStoneStudio
Ken's Custom Woodworks
Cabin Light Candle Company
raeHandworks
SamzCrochetedCreations
Paula Middlesworth
Mile High Gifts
Dawn coverdell
WUAMAN
Nesski designs
Life At Home
Paper pinwheels
Expressions of the Heart
The Traveling Gypsies
Bunnygirl Designs
Front Range Pet Supply
The Beanibeings LLC
Zenfullyme
SweeteeCrafts
Frozen Forest Creations
Krafts by KHS
Fruit gravy
Bud's Birdhouses
So Sew Machine Embroidery
Sojourn Well
Zuzu’s Petals Boutique/Reverie Rose Designs
Ivywild Studio
Robin's Nest Artisanry
Carly Stevens LLC
2nd Wind Creations
Michelle's Mojo
Two Gems Boutique
Frios Gourmet Pops Colorado Springs
It Is Good
Double Luck Designs
Stitches by cmDesigns
Proverbs & pENS
Sip & Savor, LLC
Designs by NICAJO
Styria Bakery II
Amber & Sage eSCENTuals
Healthy Harvest Gardens LLC
Pine Knot Wood Design
MatchBox Candle Co
McClusky Nature Photography, LLC
Cute-C-Girl Creations
Taspen’s Organics
Storytelling Strands, LLC
Springs Soap Co. LLc
Fusion Intrusion
Marlee Ruge Pottery
Wicked Rose Candle Co.
Cross Ventures
Gold Star Bakery
Sunflower & Sundries
Hineni Imagery LLC
Prairie Fire Salsa, LLC
Heaven’s Flurries
american pie
Pasture Revival
FLANNELABILITY
BR Epoxy Designs
Kiki's Cookies & Cakes
Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations
Beauty Abounded
Chapter and Craft
Silver Moose Press, LLC
Podushaka Pillows
Out Of My Mind Creations
KapKapCo.
Denim Duo
Jade Doe co
Classic Bible Art
Jasmine's Organic Elderberry Syrup
mod mountain boutique
Veteran Coffee Roasters
Queen Be's Fruit Hive
Dxd Lighting
Stella's Balcony LLC
Serve-N-Safe Cuisine, LLC
Jen 2025
Elv8ed3d

