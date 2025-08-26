Manufacturing company bringing 65 full time jobs to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — More full time jobs are coming to Pueblo! Trussworks, a manufacturer that makes wood truss components, is bringing 65 new positions to the city.

Monday, the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation hosted a ceremony to welcome them into the community. Nearly $1.5 million from the city's half-cent sales tax was used to help bring Trussworks to Pueblo.

"Pueblo seems like a great place," said Travis Anderson, General Manager of Trussworks. "Like I said, they seem to have a great workforce that we can pull from. The weather's great. The city was very welcoming to us."

The company will be housed near the Pueblo Memorial Airport. They hope to be up and running in Pueblo before the end of the year.

___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.