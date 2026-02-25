Manitou Springs to improve roadways after receiving $1.5 million grant

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Manitou Springs is planning improvements to its transportation infrastructure after receiving more than $1.5 million through a state grant program aimed at cutting emissions and boosting clean energy.

The funding is part of $21.6 million Gov. Jared Polis announced for 17 Colorado communities through the federally funded Local Impact Accelerator Grant Program.

Two Southern Colorado towns, Manitou Springs and Victor, will share a combined total of more than $3.5 million to support several projects tied to the governor's initiative.

Manitou Springs is using its share to advance what the city calls a "multimodal" transportation strategy, a plan designed to make city roads more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and bus riders.

Public Services Director Ben Schmitt said the funding allows the city to move faster.

"Instead of our community waiting years and years for something to be done, now we can look at this citywide and develop a comprehensive plan," said Schmitt.

The plan centers on developing an active transportation code, a framework for connecting all of the city's multimodal assets under one comprehensive system.

Schmitt said the code would apply to city-owned roads, not Highway 24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

"The idea is to take all these little side roads that have been operating the way they are for several years and bring them into the system under a comprehensive plan," said Schmitt.

Changes could include new one-way designations and dedicated bike lanes. Schmitt said the improvements would benefit both residents and visitors.

"What you will now be able to do, once this is implemented, is you'll have a far more effective way to get downtown. Folks that visit the town, they can park outside the town and have a more effective way to get through," said Schmitt.

Longtime Manitou Springs resident Don Wallace, who said he has lived in the city since 1978, said he hopes the improvements build on what already exists rather than replace it.

"I run four, five times a week," said Wallace.

"We should be spending our money to improve the things we already have," said Wallace.

Schmitt said the project could begin as soon as 2027 and that the grant funding is key to implementing it quickly. He said a finished plan could serve as a model for other communities.

