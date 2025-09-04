Manitou Springs set to begin Phase 4 of the Creek Walk Trail Project

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs is ready to begin Phase 4 of the Creek Walk Trail Project!
The city was awarded the $250,000 Revitalizing Main Streets Grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to fund this phase of the project.
Starting on Friday, September 5, the implementation of Phase 4 includes utility and infrastructure reconstruction work along Manitou Avenue, between Wayfair Avenue and Old Mans Trail.
Construction is expected to last four to six weeks.
Construction will happen daily from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include the following changes;
- Reconstruction of sidewalks, curbs, and gutters
- New street lighting and irrigation
- Street resurfacing with pavement markings
- Landscaping
- New trail signage
There will also be 24-hour traffic control in the affected area to support the project.
Anyone in the area should expect detours, sidewalk closures, parking restrictions, traffic delays, and the presence of construction crews operating equipment.
The city says Phase 4 is a critical piece of the Creek Walk Master Plan, creating a safe, ADA-accessible corridor along Fountain Creek. Once it's complete, the trail will improve mobility through the city.
The project has six phases, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 expected to start in 2026-2027.
Phase 5 will extend the trail from Old Mans Trail to El Paso Boulevard, connecting to Hiawatha Gardens, and Phase 6 will extend the trail from Serpentine Roundabout to Rainbow Falls.
During this time, the city asks anyone in the area to use caution and follow the signage to ensure safety during construction.
For more information, you can contact the City of Manitou Springs Public Services Department at (719)685-2573.
