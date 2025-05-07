City of Manitou Springs awarded CDOT grant for Creek Walk Trail Phase 4

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs has been awarded the Revitalizing Main Streets Grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to support construction of the Creek Walk Trail.

City of Manitou Springs

The grant is worth $250,000 and will support the Phase 4 part of the construction, which the city says is a critical infrastructure and recreational connection from Mayfair Avenue to Old Man's Trail.

The city says Phase 4 will continue its efforts to enhance safe access through town by doing the following:



expanding ADA-accessible trail segments

promoting connectivity

improving pedestrian access along Fountain Creek

Once completed, the city says the Creek Walk Trail will provide a scenic alternative corridor from Schryver Park to Rainbow Falls and will link the following:

neighborhoods

parks

historic landmarks

downtown businesses



City of Manitou Springs

The city says the project aligns with the Manitou Springs Creek Walk Master Plan and is scheduled to begin after Labor Day. Pending contractor schedules and weather conditions, construction is expected to be done before the Emma Crawford Coffin Races.

A formal Request for Proposals is expected to be released in June.

According to the city, they are actively pursuing funding for Phases 5 and 6 of the Creek Walk Trail.

Phase 5 will extend the route from Old Man's Trail to El Paso Boulevard and will incorporate connections to the Hiawatha Gardens. Phase 6 will connect the Serpentine roundabout to Rainbow Falls.

The city says its staff is working closely with CDOT and stakeholders to secure approvals for these phases.

For more information about the Creek Walk Trail and its progress, you can call the City of Manitou Springs Public Services Department at (719)685-2573.

