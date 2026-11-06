Manitou Springs offering free parking for select days during the holiday season

The City of Manitou Springs will be offering free parking for holiday shopping this season in an effort to help people visiting local businesses.

According to officials, there will be two free days of parking on select dates. The dates are:



Nov. 27 - Park free all day on streets, Canon, Hiawatha and Dillon Parking lots

Nov. 28 - Small Business Saturday: Park free all day on streets, Canon, Hiawatha, and Dillon Parking lots

There will also be free parking for the first two hours during several other days during the holiday season. Those days are:



Nov. 29 - The first two hours of parking are free on streets: Canon, Hiawatha and Dillon Parking Lots. Use the Honk Mobile App or the nearest kiosk to receive the 2 free hours. After the initial 2-hour period, standard rates resume

Dec. 12-26 - The first two hours of parking are free on streets, Canon, Hiawatha and Dillon Parking Lots. Use the Honk Mobile App or the nearest kiosk to receive the 2 free hours. Standard rates resume after the initial 2-hour period

“The holiday season is a wonderful time to explore downtown Manitou Springs, we welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy the festive atmosphere, support local businesses, and take advantage of the City’s free holiday parking special.” said Stacey Salvatore, the City’s interim parking director.

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