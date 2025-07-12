Manitou Springs accepting t-shirt designs for Coffin Races, deadline July 25

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Visit Manitou Springs invites community members, artists and graphic designers to submit their t-shirt designs for a chance to become the featured artist of the 31st Annual Emma Crawford Races.

All artwork will be reviewed by Visit Manitou Springs before being voted on by the public.

The winning artist will receive the following:



$100 in Manitou money to spend at businesses in town

two coffin race t-shirts featuring their design

two VIP tickets to experience the race

their name will also be announced on race day



Submissions are now being accepted. To submit your design, visit the City of Manitou Springs website. You can also drop off designs at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 25. Voting will begin on August 1 and end on August 22 at 5 p.m. The winning artist will be notified, and their design will be announced on September 1.

The following are required for those submitting entries:



name

address

phone number

email



All entries must incorporate the following text:



“Manitou Springs”

“Emma Crawford Coffin Races”

“31st Annual” or “31st Anniversary”



You can view contest guidelines below:



The primary subject matter should be coffin-race or Emma Crawford related.

All entries must be original.

No AI can be used in any part of this creation.

The contest is open to artists of all ages.

There is no entry fee.



Your artwork must be submitted in the following fashion:



Please submit digital designs as a singular .JPEG, .TIFF, .AI, .PSD, or PDF file.

Design must be no larger than 12” x 18” with a resolution of 300 DPI.

Background must be transparent and/or plain.

Artwork submitted on lined paper will not be accepted.



The Emma Crawford Coffin Races will be held on Saturday, October 25.

