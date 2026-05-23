Manitou Incline closed until further notice due to medical emergency

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that the Manitou Springs Incline will be closed until further notice due to law enforcement activity.

They say first responders are helping someone who is experiencing a medical emergency.

People currently on the incline are asked to avoid the area around the 1,000th step rest area.

There is no additional information at this time, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.

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