Man who was rescued from Prospect Lake last week has died, name released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who firefighters rescued from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs last week has died, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Cedric Harp. Firefighters rescued Harp one week ago after he drove into the lake.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) released drone footage of crews breaking through the sun roof of the car before pulling Harp to shore.

CSFD says two officers and two firefighters have been released from the hospital. They were treated for cuts and possible hypothermia.

