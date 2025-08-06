Man who died in crash along Constitution Avenue last month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a crash along Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 64-year-old Peter "Pedro" Sanchez.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 3 at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Tutt Boulevard, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Police say they learned a Nissan, driven by Sanchez, was going eat on Constitution Avenue and turning left to go north on Tutt Boulevard.

While turning left, police say Sanchez's car was hit by a Toyota going west on Constitution Avenue. According to police, this caused Sanchez's car to hit another vehicle.

On July 18, CSPD says they were notified that Sanchez passed away at the hospital.

This is the 30th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say there have been 49 traffic deaths in Colorado Springs in the last 365 days.

___

Rangers work to protect rattlesnakes and the public at Garden of the Gods Park The park is home to rattlesnakes, and rangers work to protect them while also keeping the public safe. Rangers work to protect rattlesnakes and the public at Garden of the Gods Park

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.