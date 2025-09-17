Man who died following crash on Rampart Range Road earlier this month identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a crash along Rampart Range Road in Colorado Springs earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 32-year-old Samuel Marsh.

This was the 40th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 37 traffic deaths.

Background Information

One person is dead following a crash along Rampart Range Road.

According to CSPD, the call was received for the crash about four miles up the road at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2.

CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and began searching for the crash. Police say a passenger reported to them that the vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times.

The passenger was able to walk away from the crash and got help from another vehicle on the road.

When officers were searching the vehicle, they found one person, later identified as Marsh, dead inside.

