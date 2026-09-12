Man wanted on several warrants arrested near Colorado Springs business 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was wanted on several warrants was arrested Friday night near a business in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said the man was seen at the business near North Academy and Woodmen Road on Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Police called the suspect a prolific offender, saying he was under investigation by the Metro Retail Pawn Metal and Organized Crime unit (Metro RPM) and had active warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions, including Denver, Pueblo and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said several units were called out. They said the suspect tried running away through the parking lot after he came out of the store.

During a chase with police, CSPD said an officer used a taser to subdue the suspect. From there, police said that he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said he was also taken to the hospital for fentanyl use and is now in the El Paso County Jail on several charges and several holds from agencies around the state.

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