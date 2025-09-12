Man suspected of trying to light church on fire in Colorado Springs and 2 other buildings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is suspected of 4th-degree arson after several fires were started early Friday morning in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared details of the alleged crime to their online blotter, explaining they were contacted just before 3 a.m. when a citizen noticed a fire close to a church in the 4200 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The church is north of Woodmen Road.

"As the concerned citizen was in the process of calling 911, she observed two CSPD officers in the general area and reported the fire," police wrote in their online blotter. "Officers quickly located the fire and were able to extinguish it. Moments later, a second fire was located at a gas station just west of the church and a third fire was observed at a nearby fast-food restaurant."

Police add that the fires appeared to be an attempt to ignite the adjoining buildings.

Police say a suspect was located in the area, and there was a short foot chase before he was caught. CSPD added evidence that was found in the suspect's possession, establishing probable cause to arrest the man for allegedly starting the fires on purpose.

"All fires were contained and extinguished by members of CSPD, AMR, and CSFD prior to any significant damage to the buildings," police added. "There is no indication the specific businesses involved were targeted by the suspect."

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Eric Therrin.

