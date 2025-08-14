Man suspected of child sex crimes in Colorado Springs, potential victims sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking more information and other potential victims tied to child sex crimes.
On Thursday, CSPD issued a news release with a photo of 64-year-old Stephen King Sr., stating he is suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child. It isn't clear where the alleged crimes happened, but King was taken into custody on Aug. 14 by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in Cotopaxi after CSPD received a report of the allegations on July 15.
"Detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Stephen King Sr.," CSPD wrote in a news release. "If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of Stephen King Sr., please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867)."
According to online court records, King's next court appearance is Sept. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
