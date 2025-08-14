Man suspected of child sex crimes in Colorado Springs, potential victims sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking more information and other potential victims tied to child sex crimes.

On Thursday, CSPD issued a news release with a photo of 64-year-old Stephen King Sr., stating he is suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child. It isn't clear where the alleged crimes happened, but King was taken into custody on Aug. 14 by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in Cotopaxi after CSPD received a report of the allegations on July 15.

"Detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Stephen King Sr.," CSPD wrote in a news release. "If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of Stephen King Sr., please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867)."

According to online court records, King's next court appearance is Sept. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening. Here's how to see it The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle and will peak tonight. In Colorado, the moon will drown out some views, but smoke won't be an issue Tuesday evening. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this evening. Here's how to see it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.