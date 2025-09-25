Man speaks out about suspicious remote job targeting in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado man is warning others about a suspicious business after his experience with Timberloop Delivery LLC. It’s a business the Better Business Bureau has been investigating following a surge in complaints.

Charles Saunders filed a report involving the business on the BBB Scam Tracker on September 9, 2025.

Saunders said it all started when Timberloop Delivery LLC reached out to him in August with what appeared to be steady work.

"It was skeptical…when I went to go look at where I applied, I couldn't find it and I was like ‘I don't understand, but hey it's a job opportunity, and I’m trying to get back on my feet," Saunders said.

Charles had just moved to Maryland with his father and was in need of a new job.

"I didn't quite do my investigative research on the company," he said. “Honestly, it was the pay. The pay is what got me. I was like ‘Hey, it’s $4,300 per month. It’s a job and I've been looking for a job for months.’”

To get the job, Saunders gave the company the requested personal information: a copy of his identification card, his home address and banking information.

"My bank account is in the negative right now, so I'm not too worried about anything coming out of it," Saunders said.

Once on-boarded, he followed the instructions with a promise that his first paycheck would be nearly $4,800 after bonus incentives.

"The job is very easy. It's beyond easy," he said. This is how the operation works, according to Saunders:



Three to five packages with high-value items inside arrive at his house weekly.

He unboxes them, takes photos, then repacks them.

He prints a new shipping label and drops them off at UPS.

"Now it's just kind of a waiting game of whether I get paid tomorrow or not," Saunders said.

Saunders took a screenshot of his Timberloop account that says “Payment date 9/25/2025.”

However, Saunders tells News5 he was unable to log into his account and the company representatives became unreachable via telephone and email about a week before the scheduled date to receive compensation.

While Saunders waits for his money, the BBB says the bigger danger is about identity theft.

"So it's a reshipping or processing scam where they entice people with high dollar salaries and at home work to reship items," said Executive VP of Strategic Programs with BBB Southern Colorado, Adah Rodriguez. “And what's happening is they're collecting information from individuals and it turns into more of an identity theft.”

Saunders admits he's lost more time than money with the business, but he's speaking out to warn others about any potential dangers surrounding the fake job opportunity.

"It's not my good karma entirely, it's good karma for anybody else that might be falling into the same trap that I did," he said.

Saunders said he was expecting that direct deposit to hit his bank account Thursday, September 25, 2025.

We will update this article when we learn more.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send and email to kierra.sam@koaa.com.

