BBB warns of fake Colorado work-from-home job

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is warning job seekers about a work-from-home opportunity that appears too good to be true.

The business, Timberloop Delivery LLC, also known as Timberloop Shipping, is registered in Colorado. However, the BBB states that its job offers are not legitimate.

"Easy, accessible remote, and high pay? Those are red flags right there," said Executive VP of Strategic Programs with BBB Southern Colorado, Adah Rodriguez.

The BBB's scam tracker allows people to share experiences and helps investigators spot new frauds. Recently, it has seen a jump in reports tied to the Colorado business.

"Timberloop Delivery Services or shipping services is a name that we have seen quite a few times in the last month. More than 20 times," Rodriguez said.

Here's how the job scheme works, according to the BBB:



The offer is a remote reshipping or processing job

Employees are asked to pay money up front to reship items

When payday comes, the company becomes unreachable

Some people reported they couldn't get a hold of the company after they submitted their hiring paperwork

"If you find those red flags already with the job posting, I would definitely talk to a person on the phone in addition, and verify through email," Rodriguez said.

After hearing about this, I called the number on Timberloop's website. There was no answer. Also sending an email to the address listed on its website, but the message bounced back.

The business is located in Colorado Springs, according to Timberloop's website. However, the BBB believes it might just be a virtual office.

"Virtual offices can be great and they're useful for businesses, but they can also sometimes pose that red flag because maybe the scammer is paying for this office to appear that they're located in Colorado Springs, but the reality is they could be offshore or in some other country," Rodriguez said.

The BBB says the danger to consumers isn't always immediate, so it's crucial to monitor bank accounts and credit reports.

"We encourage consumers to almost assume that their info was compromised," Rodriguez said. "Timberloop may not be using your information for anything other than selling it to some other scammer on the dark web. I think that's a good point. Sometimes it can take years until you notice something weird."

This case is still under investigation. If Timberloop or another fake job offer has your personal details, report it through the BBB scam tracker here.

This article was written by KOAA Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.Sam@Koaa.com

Read BBB of Southern Colorado full news release here:

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is warning job seekers about Timberloop Delivery LLC (also known as Timberloop Shipping) after receiving over 20 reports through BBB Scam Tracker in the past 30 days.

Victims describe being recruited through job postings, including Indeed, with offers of work-from-home “mail screener” or “reshipping” jobs promising $4,000–$5,000 per month. Instead, workers were never paid and were asked to provide sensitive personal information such as bank details and IDs.

A Wisconsin consumer shared:

“I thought I was applying for a job on Indeed… I sent my bank information, ID, and a photo of myself because they said it was required. I sent eight packages, then on payday my login was deleted and I couldn’t reach anyone.”

BBB found:

The Timberloop website was created in July 2025 and hides ownership details.

and hides ownership details. Company emails bounce back undeliverable.

Listed addresses in Colorado cannot be verified.



Job scams continue to be a growing nationwide threat. They exploit people looking for work and put them at risk of identity theft

BBB urges job seekers to:

Be cautious of offers that sound too good to be true.

Avoid sending identification or bank details before verifying a company.

Research employers on BBB.org and report suspicious jobs to BBB Scam Tracker.

Report scams at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker [bbb.org]

