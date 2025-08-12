Man searching for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who lives outside of Colorado is trying to retrace his mom's steps in Colorado Springs after her body was found on Aug. 1.

"My mama was rare," Michael Mcnish said of his mom Cheryl Bennett. "She had an energy about her that gravitated a lot of people.... and if you knew my mama, you knew that she was a loving person."

Michael has more questions than answers when it comes to his mother's death. Colorado Springs Police posted to their online blotter that they received a report of a missing person from the 4400 block of Champions View in Colorado Springs on July 28. The area is close to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard. Bennet's body was found the night of Aug. 1, about a mile and a half south near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, but police didn't share an exact location.

"This don't make any sense to me, where she was found," Mcnish explained. "This ain't my mama. Man, she didn't just walk off and say, 'forget everything.' That's not my mom. She was out here. Something happened to her. I don't know what happened to her, and I just feel like with all the cameras and all the people around here, man, somebody has some information."

Police explained in their blotter that it took the El Paso County Coroner's Office several days to positively identify Bennet's body.

"The coroner’s office will make the determination of cause and manner of death, but it is an ongoing investigation," police added in their blotter.

Bennett worked at the Golden Nugget in Cripple Creek, according to her son and several friends who have reached out to News5.

If anyone has additional information on Bennet and what happened between the time she was reported missing and when her body is found, they are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

"I just wish people would look at these old cameras, look at old footage," Mcnish added. "If I even get a small shot of her walking, that would answer so many questions... But if nobody has any footage of her out here at all, like nobody has any Ring doorbell cameras, anything, then something ain't right."

