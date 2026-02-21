Man in critical condition after car fully submerged at Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is in critical condition after his car fully submerged into Prospect Lake, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) released drone video of the incident, which you can watch below:

On February 19 at 5:03 p.m., Colorado Springs Police and Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to Prospect Lake after reports that a vehicle had gone into the water. What happened next was an extraordinary display of teamwork and courage. This video, captured by Drone as a… pic.twitter.com/rLi3tZKcGA — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) February 20, 2026

CSFD says two officers and two firefighters have been released from the hospital. They were treated for cuts and possible hypothermia.

CSPD is still investigating how the car ended up in the lake. The man's name has not been released at this time.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the lake, which is located near Memorial Park.

According to CSFD, firefighters and police officers went into the water and broke the windows of the car. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Agencies provided updates on the incident on Thursday evening. You can watch the press conference in its entirety below:

