Man identified from deadly crash at Barnes Road and Peterson Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The identity of a man killed in a crash at the intersection of Barnes Road and Peterson Road has been released to the public.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Michael Michaelis died in a rollover crash on Monday after being thrown from his vehicle.

Two other minors were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but only sustained minor injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At this time, police believe a vehicle traveling eastbound on Barnes Road hit another vehicle heading northbound along Peterson Road. Michaelis and the minors were in the vehicle heading northbound on Peterson Road.

Emergency personnel on scene attempted life-saving measures, but Michaelis died at the scene. The driver in the eastbound vehicle was not injured, according to the department.

This marked the 29th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs in 2026, according to police. They say at this time last year, there were 20 traffic-related deaths.

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Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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