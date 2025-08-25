Man hit and killed by a car while mowing his lawn east of Colorado Springs

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — A 79-year-old man was killed in a crash this past weekend while mowing his lawn.

The Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call just after 4 p.m. on Sunday for a crash off N. Calhan Highway just north of Judge Orr Road. The area is near Calhan and east of Colorado Springs.

Early into the investigation, Colorado State Patrol says a 36-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Outback and traveling southbound on Calhan Highway when the vehicle started to drift off the side of the road and hit a delineator post. A spokesperson for CSP says the Subaru then went airborne over a driveway, landed on a wire fence and started to roll. While rolling, the Subaru hit a riding lawnmower being operated by a 79-year-old man. The Subaru rolled about 1 1/2 times according to CSP, coming to rest on its roof.

The woman was taken to the hospital for "moderate" injuries, according to CSP, while the man died at the scene. It isn't clear if the woman will face any charges as the crash remains under investigation.

News5 is still awaiting confirmation on the identity of the man who passed away, but St. Paul Lutheran Church posted the following to social media:

"It is with great sadness that I share this news...

Bob Selle was mowing his yard this afternoon and was struck and killed by a car that veered off the road. Please keep Donna and the Selle family in your prayers as this sudden tragedy is processed. Pray also for our "sister" church, the UMC, as this is a hard hit for them, so soon after Carl Finney's passing.

Bob was the Superintendent of Calhan School District, member of the Lion's Club, member of the Methodist Church, Calhan Pantry volunteer, and so much more. Bob was a vital part of our Calhan community, known for his kindness, dedication to others, and selfless community service.

More information will be forthcoming as it is received.

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. - Psalm 34:18"

